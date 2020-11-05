Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATSG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

ATSG stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.