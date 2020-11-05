Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 351,403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,321 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

