Analysts Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.49). Editas Medicine also reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

EDIT stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

