Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 12%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.83. 1,220,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,506,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

