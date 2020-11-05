Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,775.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,068,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 364.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

