Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. Ames National has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

In related news, President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,061 shares of company stock worth $76,001. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.