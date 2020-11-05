Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ames National stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, President John Patrick Nelson purchased 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott T. Bauer purchased 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,061 shares of company stock valued at $76,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

