AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.20-8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

