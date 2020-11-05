Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

