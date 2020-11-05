American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,751,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in American International Group by 752.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

