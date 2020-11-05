American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

NYSE:AFG opened at $76.26 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

