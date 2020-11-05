American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%.
NYSE:AFG opened at $76.26 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.