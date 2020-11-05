American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

