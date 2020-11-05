American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $90.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

