Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 329 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,909.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $566,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

