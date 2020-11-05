Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amarin worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 32.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

AMRN stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.94. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

