Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

