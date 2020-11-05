Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.