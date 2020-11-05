Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.80. Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 456,769 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

About Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as GoldBridges Global Resources plc and changed its name to Altyn Plc in December 2016.

