Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altura Energy Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

