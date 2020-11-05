Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altura Energy Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altura Energy (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

