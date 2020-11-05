Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $46,080.00.

Altabancorp stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

