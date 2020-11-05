Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Argus from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,745.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,770.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,521.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,473.52. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

