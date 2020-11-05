Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,745.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,473.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,770.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

