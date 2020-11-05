Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $412.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
