Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $412.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

