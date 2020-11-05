Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $108.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 72.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegion by 79.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,184 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 8.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 68.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

