Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $558.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,482.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $68,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

