Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.