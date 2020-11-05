Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Yuval Shaked Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALGN opened at $483.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.62. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $484.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

