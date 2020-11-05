Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director George J. Morrow Sells 5,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALGN stock opened at $483.46 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $484.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

