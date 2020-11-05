Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%.

NYSE:ALX opened at $240.24 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

