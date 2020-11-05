Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $240.24 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 19.58 and a quick ratio of 19.58.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

