Alchemy Pay Trading Down 37.7% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00358581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00035352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,055,306 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.