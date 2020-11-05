Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.