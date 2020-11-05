Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

