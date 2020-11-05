Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIN. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE:AIN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

