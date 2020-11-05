Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

