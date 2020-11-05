Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Shares of AGI opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

