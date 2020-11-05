AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €13.00 by Barclays

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) target price from Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

ETR:AIXA opened at €9.64 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 62.22. AIXTRON SE has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

