ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

AGESY opened at $40.09 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

