Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

