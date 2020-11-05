Aeon (AEON) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $19,313.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00760287 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 396.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

