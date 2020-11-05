Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 242,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AVK stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.