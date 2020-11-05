Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $487.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

