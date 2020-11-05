Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 6,772 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $21,371.25.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $328,867.47.

On Monday, September 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $18,977.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $279,642.30.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $17,293.12.

ADPT stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

