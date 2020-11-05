AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.29 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $741,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

