Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ADMS stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

