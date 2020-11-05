Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acutus Medical stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Acutus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.