Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

