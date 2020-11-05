Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.03. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 99,527 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
