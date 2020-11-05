Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.03. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 99,527 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.