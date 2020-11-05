ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) & DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK) Head-To-Head Contrast

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACI Global and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 79.22 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -4.86

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Global and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.17%.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

