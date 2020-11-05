Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658,897 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 96.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $113,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 53.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 23.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

BTG opened at $6.40 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

